Saskatoon police use Taser on ‘confrontational’ suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police used a Taser on a suspect Saturday after an incident earlier in the day where the man allegedly pointed a gun at a woman.

Police received a call to the 400-block of Pendygrasse Road at 7:38 a.m. of a man in a black Dodge Journey who allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman walking her dog.

Read more: Saskatoon police use Tasers in 2 separate incidents Saturday

Police arrived at the scene but did not find the vehicle. Police had the suspect’s vehicle license information and used it to determine an address of interest.

Around 20 minutes after the incident, police located the vehicle parked behind the home in the 2900-block of Preston Ave S with two men inside. The driver immediately drove away and police say officers did not pursue.

Story continues below advertisement

The passenger of the SUV was dropped off several blocks away and taken into custody without incident. He was let go a short time later after police said it was determined he was not involved in the earlier incident on Pendygrasse Road.

Around 12:40 p.m., patrol officers found the vehicle parked behind the home on Preston Ave S with no one inside it. Officers knocked on the door of the home and asked for the owner of the SUV to come out and speak to them.

The suspect came to the door and “immediately became confrontational,” police said in a statement.

“He lifted his shirt and showed that he was wearing a bullet-proof vest and also had numerous knives tucked into his waistband.”

A police officer used a Conduct Energy Weapon (CEW), commonly known as a Taser and the man went to the ground. A woman in the home came outside and tried to help the suspect by pulling out the CEW probes.

“The female was able to interfere enough causing the CEW to be ineffective.”

2:38 MPP Randy Hillier’s son tasered in Perth, Ont. by OPP MPP Randy Hillier’s son tasered in Perth, Ont. by OPP – Dec 7, 2020

The suspect tried to get up when a second officer used their Taser. The woman tried to remove the probes again but was arrested. Both the man and woman were taken into custody without further incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The 31-year-old man faces charges of evading police, dangerous driving, pointing a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, various other weapons charges, and a warrant for his arrest for sexual assault.

The 42-year-old woman is charged with obstruction.

Both individuals will be held and brought before a justice of the peace on Sunday.

Following policy, police say this incident will be reviewed.