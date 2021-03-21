Saskatoon police use Tasers in 2 separate incidents Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Two separate incidents in Saskatoon on Saturday resulted in city police using Tasers on a 19-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man.

According to a police statement, officers responded to a report of a woman with a handgun on the 2200 block of 22nd Street West at 6:30 p.m. Police found the woman who they said was not co-operating with their demands.

A Taser was used on the woman but was ineffective. The woman was taken into custody and taken to Saskatoon police service detention where paramedics assessed her.

The 19-year-old woman is facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carry a concealed weapon, and assaulting a police officer.

Story continues below advertisement

In a separate incident, police officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at a home in the 100 block of 25th Street West around 10:30 p.m. When they got inside, officers found a man threatening to harm himself with a knife. Officers tried to get the man to drop the knife.

Police said the man refused to comply and officers used their Taser.

The 29-year-old man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Both incidents will be reviewed according to the police force’s policy.

4:08 Catalytic converter thefts a concerning trend for Saskatoon police Catalytic converter thefts a concerning trend for Saskatoon police