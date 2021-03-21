Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police use Tasers in 2 separate incidents Saturday

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 21, 2021 12:50 pm
Saskatoon police responded to two separate incidents on Saturday night involving a woman with a handgun and man threatening to harm himself with a knife.
Saskatoon police responded to two separate incidents on Saturday night involving a woman with a handgun and man threatening to harm himself with a knife. File / Global News

Two separate incidents in Saskatoon on Saturday resulted in city police using Tasers on a 19-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man.

According to a police statement, officers responded to a report of a woman with a handgun on the 2200 block of 22nd Street West at 6:30 p.m. Police found the woman who they said was not co-operating with their demands.

Read more: Saskatoon police body cameras could build trust, but caution required: surveillance expert

A Taser was used on the woman but was ineffective. The woman was taken into custody and taken to Saskatoon police service detention where paramedics assessed her.

The 19-year-old woman is facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carry a concealed weapon, and assaulting a police officer.

Story continues below advertisement

In a separate incident, police officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at a home in the 100 block of 25th Street West around 10:30 p.m. When they got inside, officers found a man threatening to harm himself with a knife. Officers tried to get the man to drop the knife.

Read more: Saskatoon man injured in officer-involved shooting sentenced

Police said the man refused to comply and officers used their Taser.

The 29-year-old man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Both incidents will be reviewed according to the police force’s policy.

