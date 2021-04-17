COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Vernon’s hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s Level 3 surgical unit.

In total, four staff and 10 patients were connected to the outbreak, which was first declared on March 30.

Three people died after becoming infected with the virus.

The surgical unit has since reopened to admissions, and essential visitor regulations have resumed for all patients, according to the health authority.

“We are happy to see operations returning to normal and on behalf of everyone at Interior Health, send our condolences to the loved ones and caregivers of those who passed away,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown.

Health officials are reminding people to continue to physical distance, stick to household bubbles, wear a mask and stay home when sick.

