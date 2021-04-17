Menu

Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Vernon’s hospital

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted April 17, 2021 1:11 pm
Fourteen people were connected to the COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, which has now been declared over. View image in full screen
Fourteen people were connected to the COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, which has now been declared over. Megan Turcato / Global News

Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s Level 3 surgical unit.

In total, four staff and 10 patients were connected to the outbreak, which was first declared on March 30.

Three people died after becoming infected with the virus.

Read more: B.C.’s Interior Health region about to reach 10,000 COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

The surgical unit has since reopened to admissions, and essential visitor regulations have resumed for all patients, according to the health authority.

“We are happy to see operations returning to normal and on behalf of everyone at Interior Health, send our condolences to the loved ones and caregivers of those who passed away,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown.

Read more: Indoor gatherings, backyard BBQs driving COVID-19 transmission in B.C. Interior

Health officials are reminding people to continue to physical distance, stick to household bubbles, wear a mask and stay home when sick.

