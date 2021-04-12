Possible drunk driver plows across yards, stopped by power pole: Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A daylight crash in Vernon on Saturday may have been alcohol-related, according to North Okanagan RCMP.

Police said it happened in the 2000-block of 43rd Avenue at 6:40 p.m., April 10.

The vehicle had driven across several yards and was finally stopped by a utility pole and fence, leaving the driver trapped inside, RCMP said.

Based on observations, the driver was believed to be impaired by alcohol, they said.

An ambulance transported the driver from the scene to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

There were no others injured in the crash.

RCMP continue to investigate and have not announced charges.

