Suspect sought following anti-Asian ‘hate-motivated assaults,’ Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released images of a suspect officers say is wanted in connection with three anti-Asian “hate-motivated assaults.”

Police said each of the incidents occurred at subway stations in the city.

Officers said they were called to the first incident at Christie Station on April 9 at 8:47 a.m. where a man reportedly spit on a person on the eastbound platform before fleeing the area.

On April 11 at 11:12 a.m., police were called to Lansdowne Station after a man there spit on a woman and yelled racial slurs at her, police said.

The man allegedly fled on an eastbound train after threatening a bystander who tried to intervene.

Story continues below advertisement

About an hour later, officers were called to Wellesley Station after a man again spit on a woman before fleeing, police said.

Officers said it’s believed the same man is responsible for all three assaults.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the assaults targeted members of the Asian community.

The suspect is described as being 20 to 30 years old, five-foot-seven with a slim build. He was seen wearing a black toque, a black hooded jacket with horizontal white stripes, black shoes, and was carrying a black backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

1:55 More Asian British Columbians coming forward to tell stories of hostility and racist treatment More Asian British Columbians coming forward to tell stories of hostility and racist treatment