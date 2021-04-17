Menu

Crime

Suspect sought following anti-Asian ‘hate-motivated assaults,’ Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 17, 2021 11:47 am
Police released this image of a suspect. View image in full screen
Police released this image of a suspect. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have released images of a suspect officers say is wanted in connection with three anti-Asian “hate-motivated assaults.”

Police said each of the incidents occurred at subway stations in the city.

Officers said they were called to the first incident at Christie Station on April 9 at 8:47 a.m. where a man reportedly spit on a person on the eastbound platform before fleeing the area.

Read more: Suspect wanted after Toronto police say anti-Asian comment made toward man who was later punched

On April 11 at 11:12 a.m., police were called to Lansdowne Station after a man there spit on a woman and yelled racial slurs at her, police said.

The man allegedly fled on an eastbound train after threatening a bystander who tried to intervene.

About an hour later, officers were called to Wellesley Station after a man again spit on a woman before fleeing, police said.

Officers said it’s believed the same man is responsible for all three assaults.

Read more: Toronto council unanimously passes motion to condemn anti-Asian racism, moves to advance action plan

A police spokesperson told Global News that the assaults targeted members of the Asian community.

The suspect is described as being 20 to 30 years old, five-foot-seven with a slim build. He was seen wearing a black toque, a black hooded jacket with horizontal white stripes, black shoes, and was carrying a black backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'More Asian British Columbians coming forward to tell stories of hostility and racist treatment' More Asian British Columbians coming forward to tell stories of hostility and racist treatment
More Asian British Columbians coming forward to tell stories of hostility and racist treatment
