Canada

‘Disgusted’: Miller reacts to security guard’s actions toward Indigenous woman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Miller ‘disgusted’ by video of altercation involving Indigenous woman outside Saskatoon grocery store' Miller ‘disgusted’ by video of altercation involving Indigenous woman outside Saskatoon grocery store
WATCH: Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said on Friday that he had seen the video of an altercation involving an Indigenous woman and a loss prevention officer outside a Saskatoon grocery store, saying he was “disgusted” and hoped the “full force” of the law was applied.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller has expressed his disgust over a video showing a security guard in a physical altercation with an Indigenous woman who was accused of shoplifting from a grocery store.

The nine-minute video posted on social media Wednesday shows a man, who identifies himself as a security guard, kneeling on the woman as he tries to handcuff her in the Saskatoon store’s parking lot.

Read more: Owner ‘horrified’ after altercation involving Indigenous woman outside his Saskatoon grocery store

The woman, saying she threw the receipt for her purchases in the garbage, struggles with the man and at one point punches him in the face.

Miller said Friday that he saw a brief clip of the altercation.

“Equally disgusted, as any other video of the same nature that seems to pop up far too often,” Miller said when asked about the video. “I hope that the full force of the law will be applied in this situation after a proper and due investigation.

“I have very few words that others haven’t expressed.”

Click to play video: 'Video shows altercation between Indigenous woman, loss prevention officer' Video shows altercation between Indigenous woman, loss prevention officer
Video shows altercation between Indigenous woman, loss prevention officer

Saskatoon police said they received a shoplifting call at the grocery store about 4 p.m. They arrived to find a 30-year-old woman being detained by a loss prevention officer.

Police said the woman refused medical treatment. She was taken into custody and charged with theft under $5,000 and assault.

The security guard had minor injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics.

Police have not said whether they are looking into the guard’s response, but confirmed they are investigating what happened.

The owner of the FreshCo store, who is Metis and the father of two daughters, posted on Facebook that he was shocked and horrified by the altercation. He said the store has ended its contract with the security company.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsFSINFederation of Sovereign Indigenous NationsMarc MillerShopliftingAltercationFreshCoFreshco Saskatoon

