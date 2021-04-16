Menu

Crime

Calgary police look for suspect who they believe set string of fires

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted April 16, 2021 9:04 pm
Vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police are looking to identify a man believed to be responsible for three fires investigators say were intentionally set within a three-hour window on April 2.

Police believe the fires, which happened between 6:45 a.m. and just after 8:30 a.m., are all connected.

The first blaze happened at about 6:45 a.m. at a home that was set to be demolished in the 3800 block of 1 Street N.W., and destroyed a detached garage on the property and damaged a nearby garage.

At 8:30 a.m., items in the back of a Ford F-150 pickup truck parked in the 100 block of 43 Avenue N.W. were set on fire.

Minutes later, a small wood enclosure in the same alley the pickup truck was parked in was set on fire. That blaze, the starting of which was caught on a CCTV camera, spread to a nearby garbage bin and a large tree in the backyard of a home.

The suspect seen in the CCTV footage is described as being 50 to 60 years old with a grey beard and average build. He was seen wearing a black and red baseball cap, light blue jeans and a black jacket with a grey hoodie. He was carrying a maroon and white backpack and plastic bag.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact police at 403-233-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary arsonCalgary fires investigationCalgary intentionally set firesCalgary string of firesClagary fires

