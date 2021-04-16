Calgary police look for suspect who they believe set string of fires

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking to identify a man believed to be responsible for three fires investigators say were intentionally set within a three-hour window on April 2.

Police believe the fires, which happened between 6:45 a.m. and just after 8:30 a.m., are all connected.

The first blaze happened at about 6:45 a.m. at a home that was set to be demolished in the 3800 block of 1 Street N.W., and destroyed a detached garage on the property and damaged a nearby garage.

We are investigating three fires intentionally set, that are believed to be connected, on April 2, 2021, at about 6:45 a.m., near the 100 block of 43 Avenue N.W. CCTV footage shows a male suspect lighting a fire in the same alley.https://t.co/GvSmy8ZuBk#yyc @CanStopCrime pic.twitter.com/UMgryNM4Ev — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) April 16, 2021

At 8:30 a.m., items in the back of a Ford F-150 pickup truck parked in the 100 block of 43 Avenue N.W. were set on fire.

Minutes later, a small wood enclosure in the same alley the pickup truck was parked in was set on fire. That blaze, the starting of which was caught on a CCTV camera, spread to a nearby garbage bin and a large tree in the backyard of a home.

The suspect seen in the CCTV footage is described as being 50 to 60 years old with a grey beard and average build. He was seen wearing a black and red baseball cap, light blue jeans and a black jacket with a grey hoodie. He was carrying a maroon and white backpack and plastic bag.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact police at 403-233-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers.