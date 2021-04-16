SQ invesitigates suspicious deaths of man and woman inside Mercier home

Send this page to someone via email

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating two suspicious deaths in Mercier, on the south shore of Montreal.

SQ spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp said Mercier police were called to a home on Beauchemin Street at around noon on Friday.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered the inanimate bodies of a man and a woman.

“They were declared dead at the scene,” Beauchamp said.

While the victims have yet to be formally identified, police believe they man and woman resided in the home where they were found.

The deaths are at this time are considered suspicious, Beauchamp said, adding it was too soon to establish a cause.

“No hypothesis is being ruled out,” she said.

The SQ has set up a command post in Mercier.

The local police force is assisting in the investigation.

