Crime

SQ invesitigates suspicious deaths of man and woman inside Mercier home

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted April 16, 2021 8:33 pm
FILE PHOTO: a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) cruiser. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating two suspicious deaths in Mercier, on the south shore of Montreal.

SQ spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp said Mercier police were called to a home on Beauchemin Street at around noon on Friday.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered the inanimate bodies of a man and a woman.

Read more: Advocates urge action as Montreal police confirm taxi slaying was murder-suicide

“They were declared dead at the scene,” Beauchamp said.

While the victims have yet to be formally identified, police believe they man and woman resided in the home where they were found.

The deaths are at this time are considered suspicious, Beauchamp said, adding it was too soon to establish a cause.

“No hypothesis is being ruled out,” she said.

Read more: Doctor from Montreal charged with 1st-degree murder in ‘suspicious death’ at Hawkesbury, Ont. hospital

The SQ has set up a command post in Mercier.

The local police force is assisting in the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Residence explodes in Morin-Heights: Sûreté du Québec' Residence explodes in Morin-Heights: Sûreté du Québec
Residence explodes in Morin-Heights: Sûreté du Québec – Feb 26, 2021
