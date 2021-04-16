Non-essential visitors to North Okanagan landfill asked to limit trips

Send this page to someone via email

The North Okanagan landfill is seeing a record number of customers at this time of year, and the regional district is asking people to limit their non-essential trips amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers at the landfill have been experiencing hour-long lineups and extended wait times, according to the Regional District of North Okanagan.

“Behaviours contributing to an unsafe work environment, including abusive or offensive language, will not be tolerated,” the regional district said in a news release.

The influx in customers is largely attributed to spring cleaning and yard maintenance.

The regional district is reminding people to follow physical distancing protocols and to plan ahead for potentially long wait times.

“To limit traffic and potential exposure on the sites, people are encouraged to consider whether a visit to a landfill is essential or if the trip can be deferred,” the regional district said in a news release, noting that municipal curbside garbage collection services should be used first.

