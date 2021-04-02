Man fined $575 for illegal dumping near Kelowna: B.C. Conservation Officer Service

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says a 37-year-old man has been issued a $575 fine after coming forward about illegally dumping trash near Kelowna last weekend.

According to the COS, a white Ford Ranger was captured by a surveillance camera driving with a full load of garbage on Postill Lake Forest Service Road on March 27 at 11:24 a.m.

On its Twitter page, the COS said the truck bed was filled with electronics, a microwave, chairs, garbage, and other household items.

Update on Illegal Dumping File | Thank you to the public for your #RAPP calls – the person has come forward. A 37-year-old man has been issued a $575 fine in connection with this incident near #Kelowna The site is being cleaned up (to the landfill). — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) April 1, 2021

Roughly 45 minutes later, at 12:10 p.m., the truck was captured leaving the road with an empty cargo bed.

The illegal dumpsite was located just past the 10-kilometre mark, near the access road to Moore Lake.

The COS went public, asking for public help in identifying the suspect, with the man coming forward on April 1.

View image in full screen Surveillance photo of the truck with a full load of garbage. B.C. Conservation Officer Service

The COS added the dumpsite was cleaned up. The man’s name was not released.

Illegal dumping continues to be a growing issue across the province.

In Kelowna, the Okanagan Forest Task Force organizes volunteer clean-up groups for forested and outdoor recreational areas.

Since its formation in August 2016, the OFTF has helped clean up more than 300,000 pounds of illegally dumped garbage.

Fines for illegally dumping garbage can face penalties from $575 to $1 million and/or six months in jail under the Environment Management Act

If you see someone illegally dumping garbage, contact Report All Poachers and Polluters at their hotline 1-877-952-7277.

