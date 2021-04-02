Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Man fined $575 for illegal dumping near Kelowna: B.C. Conservation Officer Service

By Abigail Zieverink Global News
A photo of the illegal dumpsite along Postill Lake Forest Service Road near Kelowna. View image in full screen
A photo of the illegal dumpsite along Postill Lake Forest Service Road near Kelowna. B.C. Conservation Officer Service

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says a 37-year-old man has been issued a $575 fine after coming forward about illegally dumping trash near Kelowna last weekend.

According to the COS, a white Ford Ranger was captured by a surveillance camera driving with a full load of garbage on Postill Lake Forest Service Road on March 27 at 11:24 a.m.

On its Twitter page, the COS said the truck bed was filled with electronics, a microwave, chairs, garbage, and other household items.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Okanagan Forest Task Force now using trail cameras to help battle illegal dumping in backcountry

Roughly 45 minutes later, at 12:10 p.m., the truck was captured leaving the road with an empty cargo bed.

The illegal dumpsite was located just past the 10-kilometre mark, near the access road to Moore Lake.

The COS went public, asking for public help in identifying the suspect, with the man coming forward on April 1.

Trending Stories
Surveillance photo of the truck with a full load of garbage. View image in full screen
Surveillance photo of the truck with a full load of garbage. B.C. Conservation Officer Service

The COS added the dumpsite was cleaned up. The man’s name was not released.

Illegal dumping continues to be a growing issue across the province.

In Kelowna, the Okanagan Forest Task Force organizes volunteer clean-up groups for forested and outdoor recreational areas.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Raw video of RCMP and Okanagan Forest Task Force at abandoned camp on Beaver Lake Road' Raw video of RCMP and Okanagan Forest Task Force at abandoned camp on Beaver Lake Road
Raw video of RCMP and Okanagan Forest Task Force at abandoned camp on Beaver Lake Road – Mar 23, 2021

Since its formation in August 2016, the OFTF has helped clean up more than 300,000 pounds of illegally dumped garbage.

Fines for illegally dumping garbage can face penalties from $575 to $1 million and/or six months in jail under the Environment Management Act

If you see someone illegally dumping garbage, contact Report All Poachers and Polluters at their hotline 1-877-952-7277.

Click to play video: 'Hazardous construction material illegally dumped in North Kelowna' Hazardous construction material illegally dumped in North Kelowna
Hazardous construction material illegally dumped in North Kelowna – Dec 12, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganEnvironmentIllegal DumpingConservation Officer ServiceBC Conservation Officer ServiceCOSOkanagan Forest Task Forcebc cosOFTFillegal dumpsitePostill Lake Forest Service Road

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers