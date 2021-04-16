Warm, dry weather leads to fire restrictions in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Due to the warm, dry spring Edmonton has experienced so far this year, there is now a fire restriction in place.

Open burning and fireworks are currently prohibited within city limits. The restriction will remain in effect until further notice, the City of Edmonton said in a news release Friday.

Backyard fire pits and recreational cook stoves in parks are still allowed, but Edmonton Fire Rescue Services urges people to use caution.

“In early spring, there is a heightened risk in natural areas and great caution is necessary by people using these areas,” EFRS said.

If warm and dry conditions continue throughout the spring, EFRS warned a fire ban may be implemented, restricting the use of backyard fire pits, cooking stoves in parks and barbeques using solid fuels like wood and briquettes.

The warning comes as Global Edmonton’s chief meteorologist is calling for temperatures in the city to be in the high teens on Saturday.

The city says it will work to encourage compliance over enforcement, but fines or charges may be considered if the activity causes a safety issue.

EFRS also reminds smokers to properly dispose of smoking material to avoid “devastating effects” in these dry conditions.