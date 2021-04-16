Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Warm, dry weather leads to fire restrictions in Edmonton

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 16, 2021 6:33 pm
The City of Edmonton has issued a fire restriction due to the dry conditions. View image in full screen
The City of Edmonton has issued a fire restriction due to the dry conditions. Global News

Due to the warm, dry spring Edmonton has experienced so far this year, there is now a fire restriction in place.

Open burning and fireworks are currently prohibited within city limits. The restriction will remain in effect until further notice, the City of Edmonton said in a news release Friday.

Read more: After dry Alberta winter, what will 2021 wildfire season look like?

Backyard fire pits and recreational cook stoves in parks are still allowed, but Edmonton Fire Rescue Services urges people to use caution.

“In early spring, there is a heightened risk in natural areas and great caution is necessary by people using these areas,” EFRS said.

If warm and dry conditions continue throughout the spring, EFRS warned a fire ban may be implemented, restricting the use of backyard fire pits, cooking stoves in parks and barbeques using solid fuels like wood and briquettes.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The warning comes as Global Edmonton’s chief meteorologist is calling for temperatures in the city to be in the high teens on Saturday.

Click to play video: 'More people getting outdoors has Alberta wildfire officials on alert' More people getting outdoors has Alberta wildfire officials on alert
More people getting outdoors has Alberta wildfire officials on alert – Mar 23, 2021

The city says it will work to encourage compliance over enforcement, but fines or charges may be considered if the activity causes a safety issue.

EFRS also reminds smokers to properly dispose of smoking material to avoid “devastating effects” in these dry conditions.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of EdmontonEdmonton weatherEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesFire BanEFRSEdmonton fire banEdmonton fire riskDry Edmonton springEdmonton fire restrictionsEdmonton spring weather fire ban

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers