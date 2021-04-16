Menu

Crime

COVID-19: Ontario government putting checkpoints at Ottawa-Gatineau border

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 16, 2021 4:41 pm
Checkpoints will be set up between Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., under new emergency orders from the Ontario government aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. View image in full screen
Checkpoints will be set up between Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., under new emergency orders from the Ontario government aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Ontario government is setting up interprovincial travel restrictions that will see checkpoints established between Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

The new measures are part of a package of new restrictions unveiled Friday in hopes of slowing the transmission of COVID-19 in the province.

Premier Doug Ford announced the checkpoints, which will limit travel between Ontario and its neighbouring provinces of Manitoba and Quebec, in a press conference Friday afternoon.

Read more: Ontario’s new COVID-19 restrictions include increased police powers, restricting gatherings

The restrictions will go into effect on Monday, April 19 at 12:01 a.m.

Exemptions to the order will include travel for work, medical care and the transportation of goods.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and police Chief Peter Sloly will respond to the new restrictions in a press conference at 5 p.m.

More to come…

Click to play video: ''Strong adherence' to health measures, 100K vaccines administered daily needed to decrease COVID-19 cases by summer: Dr. Brown'
