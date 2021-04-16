COVID-19: Ontario government putting checkpoints at Ottawa-Gatineau border

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is setting up interprovincial travel restrictions that will see checkpoints established between Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

The new measures are part of a package of new restrictions unveiled Friday in hopes of slowing the transmission of COVID-19 in the province.

Premier Doug Ford announced the checkpoints, which will limit travel between Ontario and its neighbouring provinces of Manitoba and Quebec, in a press conference Friday afternoon.

The restrictions will go into effect on Monday, April 19 at 12:01 a.m.

Exemptions to the order will include travel for work, medical care and the transportation of goods.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and police Chief Peter Sloly will respond to the new restrictions in a press conference at 5 p.m.

More to come…

