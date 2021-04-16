Menu

Crime

Northumberland OPP seize sawed-off rifle at Trent Hills home, 1 arrested

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 16, 2021 4:16 pm
Northumberland OPP seized a firearm from a home in Trent Hills on Thursday. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP seized a firearm from a home in Trent Hills on Thursday. Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP say a search of a home in Trent Hills resulted in the seizure of a firearm, ammunition and cash on Thursday morning.

As part of an investigation, around 6:10 a.m., members of the Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit and the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Trent Hills without incident.

Ontario victims of gun violence slam federal government over gun control reform

As a result of the search warrant the following items were seized:

  • Sawed-off .22-calibre rifle
  • .22 cal. magazine with 22 cal. ammunition
  • Shotgun ammunition
  • $1,115.00 in cash
Trending Stories

David Munford, 39, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited firearm and prohibited device, careless storage of a firearm and failure to comply with an undertaking Sec 145(5)(a) CC

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on May 5, OPP said Friday.

Conservatives opposed to Liberal gun buyback program: O'Toole
gun controlNorthumberland CountyFirearmGunNorthumberland OPPShotgunTrent HillsSawed-off Shotgun

