Northumberland OPP seize sawed-off rifle at Trent Hills home, 1 arrested

Northumberland OPP say a search of a home in Trent Hills resulted in the seizure of a firearm, ammunition and cash on Thursday morning.

As part of an investigation, around 6:10 a.m., members of the Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit and the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Trent Hills without incident.

As a result of the search warrant the following items were seized:

Sawed-off .22-calibre rifle

.22 cal. magazine with 22 cal. ammunition

Shotgun ammunition

$1,115.00 in cash

David Munford, 39, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited firearm and prohibited device, careless storage of a firearm and failure to comply with an undertaking Sec 145(5)(a) CC

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on May 5, OPP said Friday.