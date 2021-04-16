Police in Quebec investigate after man allegedly tried to access COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacy

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Quebec are investigating after a man allegedly tried to gain access to COVID-19 vaccines at a local pharmacy.

The incident unfolded at a Jean-Coutu location on Notre-Dame Street last Sunday in the municipality of Repentigny, located just off the eastern tip of the Island of Montreal.

Police say the man unsuccessfully attempted to gain access to the vaccines on site. Sgt. Bruno Marier did tell Global News that none of the doses were affected.

“At this stage of the investigation, we cannot share any information about this incident or disclose a photo of a suspect to avoid jeopardizing the ongoing investigation,” the force said in a statement.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing pharmacy staff.

A spokesperson for Jean-Coutu declined to provide a comment, saying the company will does not want to interfere with the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-711-1800. The tip line is confidential.