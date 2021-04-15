Pedestrian dead after being struck by dump truck in Toronto’s north end, police say

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a dump truck in North York Thursday afternoon, Toronto police say.
Emergency services were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road, just east of Jane Street, for reports of a pedestrian struck just after 3:30 p.m.
Police said the pedestrian died at the scene.
Officers noted the driver remained nearby after the incident.
Toronto police traffic services investigators were called to look into the circumstances leading up to the collision.
Anyone with information or dashcam video was asked to call officers at 416-808-1900.
