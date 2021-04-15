Three men arrested after fleeing from police during traffic stop in east Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Three men are in custody and police say they’ve recovered narcotics and a handgun amid an investigation in east Hamilton.

A spokesperson for Hamilton Police says officers were patrolling the area of Oriole Crescent at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning when they spotted a grey Volvo SUV speeding through a townhouse complex.

When officers tried to pull the SUV over, it kept going.

The vehicle was found abandoned on King Street about five minutes later, with the three suspects fleeing on foot into the ravine alongside the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

All three suspects were arrested shortly after and, with the help of the K9 unit, officers recovered a “large sum” of narcotics and a handgun.

The three men are known to police, and are all from Hamilton. While they’ve been charged with fleeing from police, it’s not clear what other charges they will be facing.

Police say the investigation is still “very” active and ongoing.