Hamilton public schools get $27.8 million to protect against COVID-19

Hamilton’s two public school boards will soon receive a $27.8 million for infrastructure upgrades to protect against COVID-19.

The joint funding from Ontario and the Government of Canada will send just over $17.2 million to the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) and $10.6 million to the Catholic board (HWCDSB).

In a release on Wednesday, the province said HVAC renovations, improvements for safe drinking water and space reconfigurations were some of the enhancements that will qualify for the cash.

The HWDSB told Global News that it will use it’s portion of the funding to add bottle filling stations and touchless door operators at 86 locations, new rooftop units or classroom unit ventilators at 31 schools, and infrared water faucets at 36 locations.

The Catholic board says it will spend it’s portion on similar initiatives, including $5.66 million on classroom ventilation and $1.15 million on playgrounds for kindergarten at child-care programs. The board will also earmark $1.3 million for new Wi-Fi access points.

“The funding announced today will be of tremendous assistance to Catholic school boards as they continue to place priority on the health and safety and well-being of their students and staff,” said Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association president and HWCDSB chair Pat Daly.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Halton Region public school boards received similar funding of over $19 million for the Halton District School Board (HDSB) and $6 million for the Catholic Board (HCDSB.)

Ontario schools are receiving $656.5 million in joint funding through the “COVID-19 Resilience Stream.” Over 9,800 projects at almost 3,900 schools and co-located childcare facilities across 74 school boards in Ontario will share the funds.