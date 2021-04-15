Prioritizing hot spots to reduce southeastern Ontario COVID-19 vaccines

Ontario’s prioritization of COVID-19 vaccines for various hot spots across the province will affect vaccine availability for southeastern populations, according to all three health units.

The reallocation of the vaccine to those 18 and above in certain hot spots across the province has hit especially hard in Hastings Prince Edward.

Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health for Hastings Prince Edward Public (HPEPH), said he contacted both the minister of health and the chief medical officer of health on Wednesday, requesting that original allocations be maintained or increased.

He says if not, the province’s strategy will reduce local vaccine allocations by 25 per cent.

“HPEPH does not know how long the reduction in vaccine allocation will continue, but data from the Ministry of Health shows that it could be until mid-May. The original provincial allocation commitment is required in order to maintain operations of scheduled vaccine clinics,” a statement from the health unit said.

Oglaza said the new plan will put increased pressure on HPEPH’s already strained health resources.

“While we recognize the need for enhanced vaccination in hot spots, I am committed to avoiding further delays in vaccination for individuals in our region who are at risk of severe COVID-19 complications due to their age, chronic health conditions, or their role caring for individuals who are at high risk,” he said in a statement.

The health unit says if the decision to prioritize hot spots is not changed, some local first-dose appointments will be postponed.

Still, all participating pharmacy locations will continue to receive shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is currently available for those 55 and up.

As of Thursday, 24 per cent of HPEPH’s population have received their first dose, while only two per cent have received their second dose.

The region has recently been dealing with a large spike in cases and hospitalizations.

There are 148 active cases and 13 people are in hospital, five of whom are in intensive care, including one on a ventilator.

Kingston

Although vaccines will also be reduced in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) region, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health, says so far Kingston has received “its fair share.”

“We are one of the highest immunized rates in the province at present, and yet we are one of the lower-risk areas. So I would absolutely understand if they had to use some of the vaccine now for the highest-risk areas of the province where the case counts are just way, way, way too high, and too many patients are in hospital,” Moore said.

As of Thursday, more than 32 per cent of the local population has received their first dose of the vaccine. Local vaccination numbers were bolstered by Kingston being one of three regions across the province to receive AstraZeneca vaccines at local pharmacies, bringing 20,000 more doses to those 60 to 64 early on. Now, more than 66 per cent of people in the KFL&A region between 60 and 64 have received their first dose.

But Moore says the KFL&A region will receive 1,000 fewer doses of Pfizer vaccines starting April 26 for three weeks. Usually, he says Kingston receives more than 4,600 doses of Pfizer each week.

Still, Moore says he says the health unit has not overbooked appointments at its mass vaccination clinics, therefore, he does not expect anyone’s appointments to be cancelled due to the recent prioritization of hot spots.

He also says that he expects significant shipments of Moderna, but specifically of AstraZeneca to come to Kingston in the near future to help fill in the gaps made by the Pfizer reallocation. He did not give specific numbers for the shipments of the latter two vaccines.

Moore says at this time, he thinks it’s important to vaccinate hot spots in Ontario, and does not feel it will negatively impact the KFL&A region.

There are currently 123 active cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, with two people in hospital, one of whom is on a ventilator.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said it has had to reduce three clinics in the first part of May to cope with the reduction in Pfizer vaccines.

“We are waiting for further direction about how much Pfizer we will get later in May,” the health unit said.

The health unit said the reallocation will lead to a 25 per cent reduction in local vaccines as well.

Those who had booked for the cancelled clinics are being rescheduled for appointments in other available clinics.

But, like all other regions across the province, AstraZeneca will still be available at local pharmacies.

“We encourage adults age 55 and up to go to pharmacies to get the AstraZeneca vaccine,” the health unit said.

The health unit did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

There are currently 133 active cases of COVID-19 in the region, with eight people in hospital, three of whom are in intensive care units.

