Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Concerns raised about Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination patient data after information breaches

By Travis Dhanraj Global News
Posted April 15, 2021 2:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Frustrations over cancelled COVID-19 vaccinations, as number of stored doses grows' Frustrations over cancelled COVID-19 vaccinations, as number of stored doses grows
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a delay in COVID-19 vaccine shipments has forced hospitals to cancel thousands of people's appointments to get their shot. But as Abigail Bimman explains, that doesn't line up with reports that thousands of doses are sitting in freezers, fuelling frustrations nationwide.

There are growing concerns about the security of personal information as COVID-19 vaccinations increase across Ontario.

“We have had a few, I underline a few, examples where the vaccination certificate went to the wrong individual. We are proactively working on that and that is something that we were made aware of last week,” Solicitor General Sylvia Jones confirmed on Thursday.

On Friday, Global News reached out to the provincial government after an individual reported receiving someone else’s private information through an e-mail in the form of a vaccination confirmation.

READ MORE: Vaccine Hunters Canada volunteers working to eliminate booking appointment barriers

Jones did not confirm a firm number in terms of how many vaccination receipts have been sent to incorrect individuals, but since Global News highlighted the issue other individuals have come forward.

Burlington resident Brian Morrow said he also received someone else’s receipt. No one in Morrow’s family currently qualifies to get a vaccination and he hasn’t tried to book an appointment.

“It’s sensitive information that shouldn’t be sent to anyone else other than that person,” Morrow recently told Global News.

Read more: Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout hampered by shipment delays, provincial government insists

“I mean it has the last four digits of your health card, your name, your date of birth, it’s got the hospital or vaccine site where you get vaccinated — that shouldn’t be made public to anyone else.”

Global News also learned of a separate data breach at University Health Network (UHN) involving the information of 200 people that was shared with others in error.

Gillian Howard, a spokesperson for UHN, confirmed the incident in an email statement on Thursday.

Read more: Scarborough hospital forced to cancel 10,000 appointments from lack of COVID-19 vaccine supply

“The error was detected immediately which limited the number of individuals affected and was reported to the UHN privacy office, which in turn reported the breach to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner,” she wrote.

Ontario’s former information and privacy commissioner, Ann Cavoukian, said the breaches are concerning and its incumbent on the government be fully transparent in order to give residents faith their information will be secure if they get vaccinated.

“In my view they do have an obligation to clarify the extent of the problem and how many people have been implicated transparency is extremely important on these issues,” she said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDOntario governmentCoronavirus OntarioCOVID-19 Ontariocovid-19 vaccinesSylvia JonesAnn CavoukianCOVID-19 Ontario vaccinesCoronavirus Ontario vaccinesCOVID-19 Ontario vaccines data breaches

