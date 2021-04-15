Menu

Health

Dr. Hinshaw to provide update Thursday as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 15, 2021 2:10 pm
Hinshaw warns more COVID-19 restrictions may be coming during 3rd wave
Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw explains that the province is looking at the current COVID-19 situation and that if cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, more restrictions could be coming to protect the healthcare system.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 case numbers and their impact on the health-care system on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this article post.

Read more: Alberta surpasses 1M doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered as 1,412 new cases reported

On Wednesday, health officials announced Alberta had surpassed the one-million mark for vaccine doses administered.

As of April 13, 1,004,123 doses of vaccine were given.

Since many of those are first doses, the premier said it means about 18 per cent of Albertans have “some protection against COVID-19.”

The province said “every adult in Alberta will be offered a first dose of vaccine by June 30, if not sooner.”

'Book as quick as you can': Premier says 1.7 M Albertans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Monday
‘Book as quick as you can’: Premier says 1.7 M Albertans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Monday

People in Phase 1, 2A, 2B and some in 2C are now eligible to book their shot at one of the 1,300 pharmacies and 103 immunization sites across the province.

More than 1.7 million Albertans are currently eligible, the government said. You can book your free vaccine appointment here.

Trending Stories

Read more: Alberta on pace to administer 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines per week: Kenney

Alberta reported 1,412 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, along with eight additional deaths from the disease, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,029.

Also Wednesday, 778 variants of concern were identified in the province. Variants now make up about 52.6 per cent of all active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw warns rising COVID-19 hospitalizations could lead to more restrictions in Alberta
Dr. Deena Hinshaw warns rising COVID-19 hospitalizations could lead to more restrictions in Alberta

About 15,738 tests were completed, putting the province’s positivity rate at 9.1 per cent.

There were 420 people in hospital with COVID-19, 92 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

Alberta Health Services said Wednesday it has added 10 additional ICU beds in the Edmonton zone, for a total of 82 general adult ICU beds.

AHS said it continues to have adequate capacity in its hospitals and can expand capacity as needed, as was the case during the first and second waves of COVID-19.

