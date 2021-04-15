Funding boosted for Saskatchewan veteran clubs

Send this page to someone via email

Funding for veteran clubs in Saskatchewan is increasing.

The Saskatchewan government says funding for the veteran service club support program is increasing from $100,000 to $1.5 million.

The program provides grants towards facility projects, upgrades, renovations or repairs, access to programming, meetings and events.

Grant money can also be used toward special events, programs and activities that engage the public and advance the work of veteran service organizations.

Keith Andrews, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command, said he is pleased with the increase in support from the province.

“This grant will not only assist our branches with the ability to do renovations to their buildings, but will also allow them to make their buildings more energy efficient by reducing operating costs and will help recoup some expenses that veteran groups have faced due to COVID-19,” he said Thursday in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Registered, non-profit veteran clubs can apply for grants of up to $25,000.

“This is pretty incredible,” said Chad Wagner, the executive director of the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command.

“We were pretty ecstatic for it, it’s an incredible gesture and it will go a long way. We will be able to do bigger projects, we won’t be rejecting applications just based on money now.”

Capital and infrastructure upgrades will be the focus of many branches, Wagner said.

“Ones that we really like to see are ones that are going to make these clubs sustainable into the future, maybe reducing utility costs or more efficient equipment, HVAC systems, heating systems, air conditioning, those sorts of things,” he said.

“There are some cosmetic items as well, painting walls, redoing flooring, entryways, bathrooms, really anything that would be a capital upgrade or a capital repair.”

The government said applications are now being accepted for grants, with two application intake cut-off dates of April 30 and Aug. 31.

“Our government is proud of this increased commitment to Saskatchewan veterans and their family members,” said Laura Ross, minister of parks, culture and sport.

Story continues below advertisement

“This funding will help keep Saskatchewan Legions operational and make the necessary improvements to continue serving our heroes.”

3:54 Ensuring Sask. veterans receive mental health assistance Ensuring Sask. veterans receive mental health assistance – Nov 11, 2020