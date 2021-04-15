Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Thursday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 15, 2021 12:36 pm
Dr. Jennifer Russell speaks at a press briefing in Fredericton on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2020. View image in full screen
Dr. Jennifer Russell speaks at a press briefing in Fredericton on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2020. Government of New Brunswick

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Thursday as the Edmundston outbreak continues.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health will be participating.

The update will be provided at 2:30 p.m., and livestreamed on our Global News website.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 as Edmundston outbreak continues

Trending Stories
According to the province on Wednesday, a section of Zone 4 (Edmundston region), including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region continues to be in lockdown as per the province’s mandatory order.The communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Red level.All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.
Click to play video: 'Epidemiologist says hospitalizations after vaccines nothing to worry about' Epidemiologist says hospitalizations after vaccines nothing to worry about
Epidemiologist says hospitalizations after vaccines nothing to worry about
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusNew BrunswickCOVID-19 PandemicDr. Jennifer RussellEdmundstonHealth Minister Dorothy Shephard

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers