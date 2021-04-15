New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Thursday as the Edmundston outbreak continues.
Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health will be participating.
The update will be provided at 2:30 p.m., and livestreamed on our Global News website.
READ MORE: New Brunswick reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 as Edmundston outbreak continues
According to the province on Wednesday, a section of Zone 4 (Edmundston region), including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region continues to be in lockdown as per the province’s mandatory order.The communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Red level.All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.
