New Brunswick reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 as Edmundston outbreak continues

New Brunswick health officials reported 16 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, of which 14 are in the Edmundston region.

Eleven of the 14 cases are contacts of a previously confirmed case and three are under investigation, said public health in a release issued on Wednesday afternoon.

Two of the 16 cases are in Zone 2 (Saint John region).

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,752. Since Tuesday, seven people have recovered for a total of 1,577 recoveries.

There have been 33 deaths, and the number of active cases is 141. Nineteen patients are hospitalized, including 13 in an intensive care unit.

On Tuesday, 1,259 tests were conducted for a total of 270,515.

Public health has also identified a potential public exposure to the virus at two locations in Edmundston.

The first is Canada Post located at 4 Gordin St. with the exposure believed to take place on April 7, 8 and 9.

The second is Fenêtre Unique at 130 Rivière à la Truite Rd. where the exposure may have occurred between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 8 and 9.

The province is also reminding residents that a section of Zone 4 (Edmundston region), including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region is in lockdown as per the province’s mandatory order.

The communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Red level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

