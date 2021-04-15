Man arrested in alleged stalking case after Vancouver woman shared video online

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged stalking case that garnered significant attention after a video was shared online.

Vancouver resident Jamie Coutts said she was followed closely by a strange man for more than half an hour on March 17, and although she filmed much of the encounter, she said the man didn’t appear to be phased by the camera.

Mohammed Majidpour of no fixed address is charged with one count of criminal harassment in relation to that incident, police said Thursday.

He has also been charged in several other cases not related to the March 17 incident.

Majidpour has been charged with one count of criminal harassment in connection to an incident on March 13 near Dunsmuir and Granville Street; one count of mischief in connection to an incident on March 14 at a hotel on Burrard Street; one count of break and enter in connection to a March 16 incident at a hotel on Burrard Street; one count of assault with a weapon in connection to a March 19 incident near Bute and Robson Street; and one count of uttering threats linked to an incident that occurred March 19 near Bute and Robson.

Police said he remains in custody.

Following Coutts’ experience, Vancouver police said they had spoken to other possible victims.