Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in alleged stalking case after Vancouver woman shared video online

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 15, 2021 12:42 pm
Jamie Coutts spoke out after a strange man followed her for more than half an hour on March 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Jamie Coutts spoke out after a strange man followed her for more than half an hour on March 17, 2021. Submitted

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged stalking case that garnered significant attention after a video was shared online.

Vancouver resident Jamie Coutts said she was followed closely by a strange man for more than half an hour on March 17, and although she filmed much of the encounter, she said the man didn’t appear to be phased by the camera.

Mohammed Majidpour of no fixed address is charged with one count of criminal harassment in relation to that incident, police said Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver woman shoots video of man following her through downtown streets' Vancouver woman shoots video of man following her through downtown streets
Vancouver woman shoots video of man following her through downtown streets – Mar 18, 2021

Read more: Frightening video shows strange man following Vancouver woman downtown

Story continues below advertisement

He has also been charged in several other cases not related to the March 17 incident.

Trending Stories

Majidpour has been charged with one count of criminal harassment in connection to an incident on March 13 near Dunsmuir and Granville Street; one count of mischief in connection to an incident on March 14 at a hotel on Burrard Street; one count of break and enter in connection to a March 16 incident at a hotel on Burrard Street; one count of assault with a weapon in connection to a March 19 incident near Bute and Robson Street; and one count of uttering threats linked to an incident that occurred March 19 near Bute and Robson.

Police said he remains in custody.

Following Coutts’ experience, Vancouver police said they had spoken to other possible victims.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VancouverSocial Mediavancouver policeVancouver crimeWoman FollowedVancouver StalkingSocial media stalking videoStalking video social mediaWoman followed video

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers