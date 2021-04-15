Menu

Health

Quebec reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases again, 15 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Click to play video: 'Majority of Quebecers say province too quick to ease public health guidelines: survey' Majority of Quebecers say province too quick to ease public health guidelines: survey
Despite recent protests, a new survey indicates most Quebecers and particularly Montrealers, are in favour of strict COVID-19 regulations. This as infections continue to rise. As Global's Phil Carpenter explains, even those who find the 8 p.m. curfew and other measures restrictive say they support the province.

Quebec is reporting 1,513 new infections and 15 additional deaths Thursday linked to the third wave of COVID-19.

Authorities say four of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while nine Quebecers died between April 8 and 13. Two fatalities occurred at an unknown date.

Montreal added 390 new cases while Quebec City followed with 273. The hard-hit regions of Chaudière-Appalaches and Outaouais recorded 191 and 167 cases, respectively.

The case count has reached 332,544, one of the highest tallies in Canada. Recoveries, meanwhile, have topped 307,000.

READ MORE: Quebec premier defends decision to announce outdoor mask rule change first on Facebook

The pandemic has led to the deaths of 10,778 Quebecers over the past 13 months. The province accounts for nearly half of Canada’s fatalities related to the novel coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of patients in hospital rose by one to 661. Of them, there are 159 people in intensive care units, an increase of seven from the previous day.

The province’s vaccination campaign saw another 67,708 jabs given Wednesday. More than 2.1 million doses have been administered over the past four months.

The latest screening information shows 42,694 tests were conducted Tuesday.

With files from the Canadian Press

