Health

COVID-19 vaccine clinic to open in Cambridge

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 15, 2021 10:07 am
Click to play video: 'Frustrations over cancelled COVID-19 vaccinations, as number of stored doses grows' Frustrations over cancelled COVID-19 vaccinations, as number of stored doses grows
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a delay in COVID-19 vaccine shipments has forced hospitals to cancel thousands of people's appointments to get their shot. But as Abigail Bimman explains, that doesn't line up with reports that thousands of doses are sitting in freezers, fuelling frustrations nationwide.

Another COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set to open in Waterloo Region next week.

The vaccine distribution task force for the area says as of April 20, those eligible for a vaccine can go to Langs Community Health Centre at 1145 Concession Rd. in Cambridge.

“We are tremendously grateful for the support and assistance of the Cambridge North Dumfries Ontario Health Team to open up this vaccination clinic that any resident who is eligible for the vaccine can attend,” said deputy police chief Shirley Hilton, who is head of the vaccine task force.

“The physicians, nurses, administrative staff and volunteers who are working on the frontline and behind the scenes are an integral part of the vaccine rollout. We cannot thank them enough.”

Anyone who has pre-registered for a vaccine through Waterloo Region’s booking system and has been notified that it’s their turn to book an appointment can select the new location at Langs.

Appointments are available Monday to Thursday from 3-8 p.m.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Health Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine still safe, despite ‘stronger link’ to rare blood clots' Health Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine still safe, despite ‘stronger link’ to rare blood clots
Health Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine still safe, despite ‘stronger link’ to rare blood clots

This is the seventh vaccine clinic in Waterloo Region and the second in the city of Cambridge to be launched since the rollout began in December, according to the region’s website.

As of Wednesday, 123,446 vaccinations have been done in the region, 3,460 more than what it reported on Tuesday.

At least 18.31 per cent of Waterloo Region residents have now received at least one dose of vaccine.

More information on how to pre-register for a vaccination can be found on the region’s website.

