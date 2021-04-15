Calgary police search for missing teenage girl

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police need the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl who might be in the downtown area.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said 13-year-old Mavis Whitford was last seen in Bowness on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. and spotted in Kensington later that night.

Police said Whitford has a slim build, is five foot three and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair, and police said she was wearing a red winter jacket, black crop top, grey sweatpants, black running shoes and a blue backpack.

Officers don’t believe foul play is involved.

“Although this case does not meet the threshold for an Amber Alert, we are working with our partners at the Missing Children’s Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating Whitford,” police said.

If you know where she is, call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.