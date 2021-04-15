Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police search for missing teenage girl

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 15, 2021 12:30 am
Calgary police said 13-year-old Mavis Whitford was last seen in Bowness on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. and spotted in Kensington later that night. View image in full screen
Calgary police said 13-year-old Mavis Whitford was last seen in Bowness on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. and spotted in Kensington later that night. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police need the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl who might be in the downtown area.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said 13-year-old Mavis Whitford was last seen in Bowness on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. and spotted in Kensington later that night.

Police said Whitford has a slim build, is five foot three and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair, and police said she was wearing a red winter jacket, black crop top, grey sweatpants, black running shoes and a blue backpack.

Trending Stories

Officers don’t believe foul play is involved.

“Although this case does not meet the threshold for an Amber Alert, we are working with our partners at the Missing Children’s Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating Whitford,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

If you know where she is, call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing personMissing TeenCalgary missing personCalgary missing girlCalgary missing teenmissing girl Calgarymissing teen girl Calgary

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers