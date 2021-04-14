Menu

Calgary Flames put playoff pressure on Montreal Canadiens with 4-1 win over Habs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2021 10:40 pm

MONTREAL — The Calgary Flames closed the gap on Montreal holding down the North Division’s final playoff spot with a 4-1 win Wednesday over the host Canadiens.

Calgary (19-21-3) now trails Montreal (18-13-9) by four points.

The two clubs clash again Friday at Bell Centre and meet four times over the next 12 days.

Read more: Calgary Flames deal Sam Bennett to Florida Panthers

The Flames lead their nine-game season series against 4-1.

Calgary captain Mark Giordano led the Flames with a goal and an assist Wednesday.

Noah Hanifin, Josh Leivo also scored with Sean Monahan adding the empty-netter. Chris Tanev had a pair of assists.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) makes a save as Calgary Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk, right, and Montreal Canadiens Alexander Romanov, left, look on during second period NHL hockey action Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) makes a save as Calgary Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk, right, and Montreal Canadiens Alexander Romanov, left, look on during second period NHL hockey action Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Flames starter Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves in his second win in as many nights after Calgary’s 3-2 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Trending Stories

Brett Kulak countered for the Canadiens, who are 1-4 in their last five games. Goaltender Jake Allen had 30 saves in the loss.

Leivo restored Calgary’s two-goal lead at 12:49 of the third. He fought off Montreal captain Shea Weber and put a backhand upstairs on Allen.

Kulak halved the hosts’ two-goal deficit at 10:55 of the second period.

Read more: Gaudreau scores in overtime as Calgary Flames beat Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2

The defenceman earned his first goal in over two years converting a Jonathan Drouin backhand feed and scoring off the rush.

Giordano’s slapshot through traffic from the point 29 seconds into the period made it 2-0 for the visitors.

Hanifin scored his fourth of the season at 3:58 of the first period.

Mikael Backlund won the offensive-zone faceoff and sent the puck back to the defenceman, who blasted a rising slapshot over Allen.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
