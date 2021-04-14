Menu

Crime

Man discovered in bushes off Nanaimo walking trail now subject of a homicide investigation

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 7:26 pm
Randell Charles Thomas, 58, was found dead on March 31 near a walking trail in Nanaimo.
Randell Charles Thomas, 58, was found dead on March 31 near a walking trail in Nanaimo. Nanaimo RCMP

The body of a man discovered in some bushes off a dirt walking trail in Nanaimo is now the subject of a homicide investigation.

RCMP said 58-year-old Randell Charles Thomas of Nanaimo was found at 6:45 p.m. on March 31.

His body was found in the vicinity of Tamara Drive.

16-year-old arrested after B.C. teen assaulted, forced to remove clothes and walk home naked

Police released his photo in the hopes of furthering the investigation, they explained.

Investigators believe Thomas was involved in an altercation that ultimately led to his death.

Nanaimo suspicious fire destroys precious collectables, rare car
Nanaimo suspicious fire destroys precious collectables, rare car – Mar 26, 2021

Const. Gary O’Brien with the Nanaimo RCMP said they don’t know how many people might have been involved in the altercation.

Police are hoping anyone in the area of Tamara Drive between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on March 31 will come forward and speak to them or check their dashcams.

Nanaimo RCMPNanaimo BCNanaimo crimeNanaimo homicideRandell Charles ThomasRandell Charles Thomas homicideRandell Charles Thomas NanaimoTamara Drive

