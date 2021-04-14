Man discovered in bushes off Nanaimo walking trail now subject of a homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a man discovered in some bushes off a dirt walking trail in Nanaimo is now the subject of a homicide investigation.

RCMP said 58-year-old Randell Charles Thomas of Nanaimo was found at 6:45 p.m. on March 31.

His body was found in the vicinity of Tamara Drive.

Police released his photo in the hopes of furthering the investigation, they explained.

Investigators believe Thomas was involved in an altercation that ultimately led to his death.

Const. Gary O’Brien with the Nanaimo RCMP said they don’t know how many people might have been involved in the altercation.

Police are hoping anyone in the area of Tamara Drive between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on March 31 will come forward and speak to them or check their dashcams.