Crime

Suspect sought in sexual assault deemed a hate crime in Hamilton: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted April 14, 2021 5:55 pm
Hamilton police are investigating a sexual assault that has also been deemed a hate crime. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating a sexual assault that has also been deemed a hate crime. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are investigating a sexual assault that has been designated a hate crime.

Police say the alleged incident happened in the early morning hours of April 3 when a man says he was sexually assaulted by an unknown man while walking in the area of King Street East and Holton Avenue.

While not releasing any further details, detectives have identified the incident as a hate crime.

Investigators say they are working closely with the 2S and LGBTQIA+ Liaison Officer and the Hate Crime Unit.

SIU charges Hamilton police officer with sexual assault

The suspect is described as white, with thin build, six feet tall, 30 to 35 years old, with light-coloured hair and a short groomed goatee.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black pants with a stripe on the side, and dark-coloured running shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppershamilton.com.

