Suspect sought in sexual assault deemed a hate crime in Hamilton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating a sexual assault that has been designated a hate crime.

Police say the alleged incident happened in the early morning hours of April 3 when a man says he was sexually assaulted by an unknown man while walking in the area of King Street East and Holton Avenue.

While not releasing any further details, detectives have identified the incident as a hate crime.

Investigators say they are working closely with the 2S and LGBTQIA+ Liaison Officer and the Hate Crime Unit.

Read more: SIU charges Hamilton police officer with sexual assault

The suspect is described as white, with thin build, six feet tall, 30 to 35 years old, with light-coloured hair and a short groomed goatee.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black pants with a stripe on the side, and dark-coloured running shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppershamilton.com.

1:49 Community groups calling for stricter anti-hate crime measures Community groups calling for stricter anti-hate crime measures