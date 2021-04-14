Menu

Sports

Honey Badgers select Atlantic MVP in CEBL U Sports Draft

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted April 14, 2021 4:24 pm

The Hamilton Honey Badgers have selected Keevan Veinot of Dalhousie University with the fifth overall pick in the CEBL U SPORTS Draft.

The guard was the Atlantic University Sport basketball MVP last season, and led his team in scoring average (15.6), minutes played (30.3), rebounding (5.2), assists (5.5) and steals (2.3).

Hamilton also selected forward Thomas Kennedy of the University of Windsor and guard Mychael Paulo of McMaster University.

The Saskatchewan Rattlers selected Nervens Demosthene, a third-year guard from Bishop’s University, with the first overall pick.

“Keevan is extremely talented, deceptively athletic with a very good feel for the game”, said Hamilton General Manager Jermaine Anderson. “If Keevan continues to work, he has the ability to become a Euroleague level point guard, and will have a chance to represent our country.”

Kennedy was a Third Team OUA All-Star in 2019-20, averaging a double-double in points (18.5) and rebounds (11.7).

“Thomas is a skilled forward with a very good understanding of the game,” said Anderson. “He has a bright future and has all the tools to become a future pro.”

Read more: CEBL releases 14-game 2021 schedule, hopes to see fans attend games in person

McMaster’s Paulo most recently played for Montana State University and spent two seasons at Williston State.

“Mychael is a NCAA Division 1 transfer with a lot to prove next season,” noted Anderson.

The Honey Badgers begin their training camp on May 28 and tip off the 2021 Canadian Elite Basketball League season June 5 when they host the Ottawa BlackJacks at FirstOntario Centre.

