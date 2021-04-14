Alberta records 1,412 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta reported 1,412 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, along with eight additional deaths from the disease.

Also Wednesday, 778 variants of concern were identified in the province. Variants now make up about 52.6 per cent of all active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

About 15,738 tests were completed, putting the province’s positivity rate at 9.1 per cent.

The province also reported eight additional deaths from the disease, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,029.

Four of the deaths occurred in the Edmonton zone. Two men in their 60s and a man in his 80s died. All three deaths included comorbidities. A woman in her 60s linked to the outbreak at Covenant Health St. Joseph’s also died. Her death included comorbidities.

Three deaths occurred in the Central zone. A man in his 60s and a woman in her 60s died. Both deaths included comorbidities. A man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Exendicare Michener Hill also died. His case included comorbidities.

A man in his 60s in the South zone with comorbidities also died.

There are 420 people in hospital with COVID-19, 92 of whom are being treated in intensive care.

Alberta Health Services said Wednesday it has added 10 additional ICU beds in the Edmonton zone, for a total of 82 general adult ICU beds.

AHS said it continues to have adequate capacity in its hospitals and can expand capacity as needed, as was the case during the first and second waves of COVID-19.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health warned of rising hospitalization numbers on Tuesday, as the province surpassed 400 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the spike could lead to more public health restrictions being announced.

Active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta are also on the rise, hitting 15,569 Wednesday. Of those, 7,166 are in the Calgary zone, 3,960 are in the Edmonton zone, 2,067 are in the North zone, 1,402 are in the Central zone, 915 are in the South zone and 59 are not tied to a particular zone.

Hinshaw said on Twitter she will provide her next in-person COVID-19 update on Thursday.

