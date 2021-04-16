Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

OPP seize more than $1.2M worth of cannabis in Quinte West

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted April 16, 2021 8:51 am
Quinte West OPP seized and charged two Markham residents who were found with over 70 pounds of dried cannabis and 1,100 plants on Harrington Road in Quinte West. View image in full screen
Quinte West OPP seized and charged two Markham residents who were found with over 70 pounds of dried cannabis and 1,100 plants on Harrington Road in Quinte West. Global News

Quinte West OPP have charged two people from Markham, Ont., after confiscating a large amount of dried cannabis in the city.

On Monday morning, officers found 71 pounds of dried cannabis after searching a building on Harrington Road in Quinte West.

The Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, Quinte West OPP and the OPP’s Emergency Response Team also found over 1,100 cannabis plants with a total value equating to $1,200,000.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Project Renewal’ confiscates $7M worth of cannabis plants in Belleville, Ont.

Kongyong Ni, 34, has also been charged with failing to comply with a release order, and was scheduled to appear in bail court on Tuesday. The other accused, 58-year-old Yi Li, is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioOPPCannabisMarkhamQuinte WestCannabis seizedBelleville court

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers