OPP seize more than $1.2M worth of cannabis in Quinte West

Send this page to someone via email

Quinte West OPP have charged two people from Markham, Ont., after confiscating a large amount of dried cannabis in the city.

On Monday morning, officers found 71 pounds of dried cannabis after searching a building on Harrington Road in Quinte West.

The Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, Quinte West OPP and the OPP’s Emergency Response Team also found over 1,100 cannabis plants with a total value equating to $1,200,000.

Kongyong Ni, 34, has also been charged with failing to comply with a release order, and was scheduled to appear in bail court on Tuesday. The other accused, 58-year-old Yi Li, is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

Advertisement