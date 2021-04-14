Nova Scotia reports 2 new cases of COVID-19, another 18 variant cases identified

One case is in central zone and the other is in eastern zone. Both are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, and are self-isolating.

Unrelated to the cases announced on Wednesday, the province said that 18 additional cases of the B.1.1.7. variant, first discovered in the U.K., have been identified, many of which are now considered resolved. These were previously reported cases.

“Ten were related to travel, seven were close contacts of previously reported cases and the other case remains under investigation,” the province said in a release.

This brings the total number of cases of the specific variant in Nova Scotia to 41. The number of the B.1.351 variant cases of COVID-19, first discovered in South Africa, remains at 10.

“While we’re seeing more variant cases being identified in the province, it’s important to understand that most of these cases are related to travel and they are strictly adhering to the public health measures,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in statement on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,154 Nova Scotia tests on April 13.

As of April 13, 169,851 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 31,583 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 334,053 tests. There have been 694 positive COVID-19 cases and one death. Three people are in hospital.

There are 651 resolved cases.