Regina Catholic Schools moving kindergarten to full day, every other day

Regina Catholic Schools is making changes to its kindergarten program.

The school division said as of September 2021, kindergarten is moving to a full-day, every-other-day schedule.

RCS said the decision was made after exploring ways to save costs without impacting classroom supports and services.

“Other school divisions offer this model of kindergarten programming and have found success, and we hope to build on that for our students as well,” the school division said in a statement.

Children currently attending kindergarten go either in the mornings or afternoons.

RCS said it is expecting a shortfall in its 2021-22 school year budget and savings from transportation costs will be used to address budgetary pressures.

Planning is underway to ensure a smooth transition for both families and staff, the school division said.

“We recognize that this will be an adjustment for our kindergarten families and acknowledge that they will be seeking a schedule as soon as possible in order to plan their childcare/work schedules.”

RCS said it expects to have its kindergarten schedule and calendar ready by the end of June.

