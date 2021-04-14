Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

Regina Catholic Schools moving kindergarten to full day, every other day

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 1:40 pm
Regina Catholic Schools said as of September 2021, kindergarten is moving to a full-day, every-other-day schedule. View image in full screen
Regina Catholic Schools said as of September 2021, kindergarten is moving to a full-day, every-other-day schedule. File Photo / Global News

Regina Catholic Schools is making changes to its kindergarten program.

The school division said as of September 2021, kindergarten is moving to a full-day, every-other-day schedule.

Read more: Some Saskatchewan school divisions extend remote learning to April 23

RCS said the decision was made after exploring ways to save costs without impacting classroom supports and services.

“Other school divisions offer this model of kindergarten programming and have found success, and we hope to build on that for our students as well,” the school division said in a statement.

Children currently attending kindergarten go either in the mornings or afternoons.

RCS said it is expecting a shortfall in its 2021-22 school year budget and savings from transportation costs will be used to address budgetary pressures.

Read more: Saskatchewan to roll out COVID-19 rapid testing for province’s schools

Planning is underway to ensure a smooth transition for both families and staff, the school division said.

“We recognize that this will be an adjustment for our kindergarten families and acknowledge that they will be seeking a schedule as soon as possible in order to plan their childcare/work schedules.”

RCS said it expects to have its kindergarten schedule and calendar ready by the end of June.

