Country Thunder Saskatchewan cancelled for 2nd straight year due to COVID-19

Country Thunder Saskatchewan is cancelled for a second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said they made the decision due to uncertainty around border closures and current restrictions in the province.

Another challenge organizers said they faced was ensuring fan safety with effective COVID-19 protocols.

“This is not the news that our fans want to hear or the news that we wanted to deliver,” Troy Vollhoffer, Country Thunder Saskatchewan CEO, said in a release Tuesday.

“But, as we have learned, and given these extenuating circumstances, the decision-making process is completely out of our hands.”

Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Dan + Shay were among those scheduled to perform at the 2021 festival.

Country Thunder Saskatchewan said plans are underway for the festival to return to Craven Valley from July 15 to 17, 2022.

“Saskatchewan is home to many of us — we can only thank those fans for their ongoing support and make a promise for the biggest and best festival possible in 2022,” Vollhoffer said.

Organizers said all tickets purchased for the 2021 event will automatically be honoured for 2022.

