COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 19

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

More than 900,000 doses of vaccine administered in Toronto

Mayor John Tory said Toronto has “reached another milestone” after administering more than 900,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.

To date, 907,070 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

City officials said Toronto is the first local health unit in Canada to administer that many doses..

We've reached another vaccination milestone, Toronto. Over 900,000 doses of the #COVID19 vaccine have been administered to date.#TeamToronto pic.twitter.com/rm35cqdssz — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 19, 2021

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 4,447 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those:

1,299 were in Toronto

926 were in Peel Region

577 were in York Region

205 were in Durham Region

169 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Ontario is reporting 4,447 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The provincial total now stands at 421,442.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,735 as 19 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 3,153 from the previous day. The government said 42,873 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, a total of 3,904,778 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 66,897 vaccines in the last day, the lowest number of vaccines administered in two weeks. There are 346,005 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 36,579 variant cases, which is up by 2,467 since the previous day, 104 B.1.351 variant cases which is unchanged, and 211 P.1 variant cases which is up by four.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,750 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which five deaths were removed from the tally. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 40 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 36 active cases among long-term care residents and 127 active cases among staff — up by four and up by three, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.