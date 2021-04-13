Menu

Crime

Clearview, Ont., driver charged in death of Burlington man at Cayuga racetrack

By Don Mitchell Global News
Clearview, Ont., driver charged in death of Burlington man at Cayuga racetrack - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A Clearview, Ont. man has been charged in connection with a racetrack collision in Cayuga that killed a man last year.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the incident happened at Toronto Motorsports Park on Kohler Road at a “sanctioned” race event on Sept. 19, 2020.

Investigators say 59-year-old Richard Ennest, owner of Mister Transmission in Burlington, was hit as cars were approaching a starting line.

Read more: UPDATE: Burlington man hit by race car at Cayuga, Ont. racetrack dies in hospital

Initially, Ennest was flown by Ornge air ambulance to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The father of three later died in hospital.

OPP have now charged 68-year-old John Robinson of Clearview Township with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a date yet to be announced.

