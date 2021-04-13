Clearview, Ont., driver charged in death of Burlington man at Cayuga racetrack

Send this page to someone via email

A Clearview, Ont. man has been charged in connection with a racetrack collision in Cayuga that killed a man last year.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the incident happened at Toronto Motorsports Park on Kohler Road at a “sanctioned” race event on Sept. 19, 2020.

Investigators say 59-year-old Richard Ennest, owner of Mister Transmission in Burlington, was hit as cars were approaching a starting line.

Initially, Ennest was flown by Ornge air ambulance to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The father of three later died in hospital.

OPP have now charged 68-year-old John Robinson of Clearview Township with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a date yet to be announced.