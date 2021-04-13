Menu

Canada

Kingston Tim Hortons running on reduced hours after COVID-19 case

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 3:37 pm
The Tim Hortons on Gardiners Road in Kingston was closed temporarily and is running on reduced hours due to a case of COVID-19 among staff. View image in full screen
The Tim Hortons on Gardiners Road in Kingston was closed temporarily and is running on reduced hours due to a case of COVID-19 among staff. Kayla Karim / Global News

A Tim Hortons in Kingston was temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the company, the location at 346-460 Gardiners Rd. was closed recently after the employee received a positive result.

Read more: McDonald’s looking to move into downtown Kingston Tim Hortons building

The restaurant was cleaned and sanitized and has since reopened for limited hours. It will only be operating between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the time being, the company said.

The affected staff member and those who were in close contact while at the restaurant are now self-isolating for 14 days.

Tim Hortons says it will be providing funds for any lost wages to those staff members on leave through its COVID-19 compensation fund.

