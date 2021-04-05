McDonald’s looking to move into downtown Kingston Tim Hortons building

Send this page to someone via email

Two major fast food restaurant chains are making moves in Kingston’s downtown core, with one closing permanently and another intending to switch location.

Late last week, the Tim Hortons at Princess and Clergy streets shut down, and McDonald’s has applied to take over the building.

According to the city of Kingston, an application from McDonald’s Canada to renovate the building at 312-314 Princess St., was completed in January. In recent months the application has been reviewed by the heritage committee.

McDonald’s currently operates a restaurant, with a drive-thru, less than a block away, at 285 Princess St. The application submitted by the fast-food chain for the former Tim Hortons location includes a pickup window, but does not mention a drive-thru.

Following discussions, the heritage committee advised the council to approve McDonald’s heritage permit in early March, but it’s unclear what next steps need to be taken for final approvals at council.

Neither Tim Hortons, McDonald’s nor the city of Kingston has responded to requests for comment.

As for Tim Hortons — with the closure of the store at Princess and Clergy streets, it no longer has a restaurant in the downtown core. A Tim Hortons location on Ontario Street was torn down just over a year ago, to make way for the new Wolfe Island ferry terminal.