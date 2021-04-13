Menu

Crime

Regina man charged with manufacturing prohibited and non-restricted firearms

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 1:10 pm
Regina police said they seized more than 90 firearm parts and at least two fully-functioning firearms during a search of a home in the Mount Royal neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Regina police said they seized more than 90 firearm parts and at least two fully-functioning firearms during a search of a home in the Mount Royal neighbourhood. File / Global News

A Regina man is facing a number of charges after being accused of manufacturing prohibited and non-restricted firearms.

Regina police said they searched a home, garage and several vehicles in the Mount Royal neighbourhood on April 8 after learning a man was manufacturing firearms at his residence.

Read more: Regina police charge man following incident including firearm

Police said more than 90 firearm parts and at least two fully-functioning firearms were seized.

Tools believed to have been used in manufacturing the firearms and instructions for firearm manufacturing were also seized, police said.

Harvey Ronald Fedyk, 40, was arrested while exiting the garage.

Read more: Regina police charge teenager in 21 firearm offences, seize guns and ammunition

Along with the manufacturing charge, Fedyk is facing two charges for the careless storage of firearms and three charges for the unauthorized possession of non-restricted and prohibited firearms and weapons.

Fedyk made his first court appearance on April 9.

