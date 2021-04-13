Regina man charged with manufacturing prohibited and non-restricted firearms

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina man is facing a number of charges after being accused of manufacturing prohibited and non-restricted firearms.

Regina police said they searched a home, garage and several vehicles in the Mount Royal neighbourhood on April 8 after learning a man was manufacturing firearms at his residence.

Police said more than 90 firearm parts and at least two fully-functioning firearms were seized.

Tools believed to have been used in manufacturing the firearms and instructions for firearm manufacturing were also seized, police said.

Harvey Ronald Fedyk, 40, was arrested while exiting the garage.

Along with the manufacturing charge, Fedyk is facing two charges for the careless storage of firearms and three charges for the unauthorized possession of non-restricted and prohibited firearms and weapons.

Fedyk made his first court appearance on April 9.

