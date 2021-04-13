Flair Airlines to add non-stop service between Ottawa and Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines is planning to bring non-stop service between the international airports in Ottawa and Kelowna starting this summer.

The Edmonton-based airline announced Tuesday that it will institute a route between YOW (Ottawa) and YLW (Kelowna) with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting Aug. 4.

Flair said in a statement that the route is part of a planned expansion that will see its network grow to 19 destinations across Canada this summer.

The airline also plans to add 13 new aircraft to its fleet this year “as preparation continues for the safe restart of travel.”

Flair said it plans to start ramping up its service in May after shuttering non-essential routes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ultra low-cost carrier positioned the new route as a chance for people to see their families and connect “two attractive regions for domestic tourism.”

One-way fares on the new route will start as low as $59 with taxes and fees included, Flair said.

