Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song welcome 1st child together

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are officially parents.

The couple secretly welcomed their first child together this month — a son named Dakota Song Culkin.

“The baby, born Monday, April 5 in Los Angeles, weighed in at 6-pounds, 14-ounces and arrived in the world at 1:10 p.m,” said a rep for the couple in a statement.

“He is named in honour of Culkin’s beloved sister Dakota who passed away in 2008,” the statement continued. “Mother, father and baby are all healthy and happy. Say the new parents: ‘We are overjoyed.'”

Culkin’s sister died at age 29 after being struck by a car in December 2008 in Los Angeles.

Dakota is the first child for both actors.

The Home Alone star, 40, previously opened up about starting a family with the Suite Life Of Zach And Cody star, 33, telling Esquire last year that they were “trying” for children.

“We practice a lot,” Culkin told the mag of trying to conceive. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

Culkin and Song have been together since 2017, after meeting on a movie set in Thailand.

