COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 13

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

Ontario works to create more critical care beds in hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge

Ontario says it will add hundreds of critical care beds this week to help with an influx of COVID-19 cases that is pushing the health-care system to the brink.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government is exploring its options to boost hospital capacity and staffing levels as variants of concern wreak havoc on the province.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 3,670 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

1,016 were in Toronto

613 were in Peel Region

519 were in York Region

196 were in Durham Region

157 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,670 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 394,679.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,582 as 15 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 2,573 from the previous day. The government said 42,167 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, 3,310,157 total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marks an increase of 95,692 vaccines in the last day. There are 335,262 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 20,487 variant cases, which is up by 3,947 since the previous day, 81 B.1.351 variant cases which is unchanged, and 143 P.1 variant cases which is up by three.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,755 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase from yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 36 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by five from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 21 active cases among long-term care residents and 115 active cases among staff — down by three and down by five, respectively, in the last day.

— With files from The Canadian Press

