Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 13 2021 6:11pm
02:47

Premier Doug Ford defends Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Doug Ford has announced plans to expand Ontario’s vaccination rollout as criticism grows about what so-far has been a patchwork system. Travis Dhanraj reports.

