World

Police officer among several shot at Tennessee high school, authorities say

By David Lao Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 4:47 pm
A scene of the shooting posted on Twitter by the Knoxville Police Department. View image in full screen
A scene of the shooting posted on Twitter by the Knoxville Police Department. @Knoxville_PD

Multiple people, including a police officer, where shot Monday at a Tennessee high school, authorities said.

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that several agencies were at the scene of a shooting at the Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, TN.

The police department said in the tweet that a member of its department was also reported among the victims.

Police urged people to avoid the area, and said that the investigation still remains active

More to come…

