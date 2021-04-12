Police officer among several shot at Tennessee high school, authorities say

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple people, including a police officer, where shot Monday at a Tennessee high school, authorities said.

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that several agencies were at the scene of a shooting at the Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, TN.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

The police department said in the tweet that a member of its department was also reported among the victims.

Police urged people to avoid the area, and said that the investigation still remains active

