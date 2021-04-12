Menu

Crime

Ottawa police chief administrative officer dismissed without explanation from board

By Craig Lord Global News
The Ottawa Police Services Board has unanimously voted to dismiss the force's chief administrative officer Jeff Letourneau, according to a brief statement released Monday. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Services Board has unanimously voted to dismiss the force's chief administrative officer Jeff Letourneau, according to a brief statement released Monday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ottawa Police Services Board has dismissed the force’s chief administrative officer Jeff Letourneau, according to a brief statement released Monday.

The OPSB said Letourneau’s dismissal is effective immediately and is a result of a unanimous decision of the board.

The board said it would not be providing further comment “due to the confidential nature of personnel matters.”

Read more: Ottawa police investigating video of officers discussing race

Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly has implemented “interim measures” while the board plans to expedite the process of finding a new CAO.

Global News reached out to the Ottawa Police Association to ask about Letourneau’s dismissal and received a copy of a letter with allegations surrounding the former CAO’s use of an OPS vehicle.

The OPSB declined a request for comment on the allegations. Global News has not been able to confirm Monday whether the board’s decision was connected to the allegations outlined in the letter.

