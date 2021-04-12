Menu

Canada

N.L. NDP challenge election results alleging voting irregularities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2021 3:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Newfoundland and Labrador’s election during COVID-19 pandemic ends with Liberals securing slim majority' Newfoundland and Labrador’s election during COVID-19 pandemic ends with Liberals securing slim majority
WATCH ABOVE: Newfoundland and Labrador’s election during COVID-19 pandemic ends with Liberals securing slim majority – Mar 27, 2021

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador’s New Democrats are asking a court to declare the province’s recent election unconstitutional, saying voting irregularities were so numerous and severe that a new election must be held.

Read more: Newfoundland and Labrador Liberals win narrow majority in pandemic-delayed election

Court documents shared with The Canadian Press allege chief electoral officer Bruce Chaulk failed to run an election that was fair, impartial and in compliance with the province’s Elections Act.

The suit makes several allegations, including that Chaulk allegedly told Elections NL staff to register voters who didn’t have proper identification, and that he took ballot kits home and encouraged other employees to do the same.

Click to play video: 'Legal challenges expected in extended N.L. election' Legal challenges expected in extended N.L. election
Legal challenges expected in extended N.L. election – Feb 20, 2021

It is signed by NDP Leader Alison Coffin, who lost her seat in the St. John’s East-Quidi Vidi district by 53 votes.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The lawsuit is co-signed by Whymarrh Whitby, a voter in Coffin’s district who had told The Canadian Press that despite several requests, he did not receive a ballot from Elections NL.

Read more: Unprecedented Newfoundland and Labrador election is fraught with risks

A COVID-19 outbreak in mid-February prompted Chaulk to cancel all in-person voting set for Feb. 13 and shift the process to mail-in ballots; the results were announced March 27 following several deadline extensions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
