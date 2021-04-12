Snowfall warning issued for Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Much of central and southern Manitoba — including the City of Winnipeg is under a snowfall warning.

In an alert sent just after 3 p.m. Monday, Environment Canada said the city can expect 15-25 cm of snow through Tuesday.

The national weather service said heavy snowfall is expected over southern and central parts of the province as a result of a low pressure system stalled over northwestern Ontario that is spreading snow westward into Manitoba.

While Environment Canada said total accumulations will vary, the biggest piles of snow are expected in the western Parklands area and into east-central Manitoba.

Those regions can expect local snow amounts up to 30 cm, while most other areas can expect 15 to 25 cm of snow, according to the forecast.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” reads the alert from Environment Canada.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Environment Canada says the snow should gradually wind down late Tuesday as the system weakens and moves to the east.

Anyone with a COVID-19 vaccination appointment who will not be able to make the appointment due to the weather or poor road conditions is asked to call 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or use the province’s online booking portal to reschedule or cancel.

