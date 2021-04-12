Menu

Weather

Snowfall warning issued for Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 5:22 pm
Environment and Climate Change Canada put much of central and southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, under a snowfall warning Monday. View image in full screen
Environment and Climate Change Canada put much of central and southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, under a snowfall warning Monday. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/File

Much of central and southern Manitoba — including the City of Winnipeg is under a snowfall warning.

In an alert sent just after 3 p.m. Monday, Environment Canada said the city can expect 15-25 cm of snow through Tuesday.

Read more: Incoming Spring storm a welcome surprise for Manitoba farmers

The national weather service said heavy snowfall is expected over southern and central parts of the province as a result of a low pressure system stalled over northwestern Ontario that is spreading snow westward into Manitoba.

While Environment Canada said total accumulations will vary, the biggest piles of snow are expected in the western Parklands area and into east-central Manitoba.

Those regions can expect local snow amounts up to 30 cm, while most other areas can expect 15 to 25 cm of snow, according to the forecast.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” reads the alert from Environment Canada.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Read more: Several crashes on Trans Canada between Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie say RCMP

Environment Canada says the snow should gradually wind down late Tuesday as the system weakens and moves to the east.

Anyone with a COVID-19 vaccination appointment who will not be able to make the appointment due to the weather or poor road conditions is asked to call 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or use the province’s online booking portal to reschedule or cancel.

Click to play video: 'Winter-like conditions return: April 9 Manitoba weather outlook' Winter-like conditions return: April 9 Manitoba weather outlook
Winter-like conditions return: April 9 Manitoba weather outlook

 

