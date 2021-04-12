Rollover crash blocks westbound lanes of Trans Canada highway between Headingley, Elie

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A crash has blocked the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada highway, about halfway between Headingley and Elie.

A witness tells 680 CJOB that a truck rolled over just before 7:30 a.m. Monday.

One person suffered a minor injury.

There was one minor injury after a crash on the Trans Canada Highway Monday morning. Supplied

Southern Manitoba is currently being hit by a spring storm that will bring up to 25 cm of precipitation in some areas.

Story continues below advertisement

While no roads in southern Manitoba had been closed Monday, there were numerous reports of slush-covered areas and slippery sections at the Manitoba Highways site map.

View image in full screen A crash on Hwy. 1 west of Winnipeg. Google Maps