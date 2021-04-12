Rollover crash blocks westbound lanes of Trans Canada highway between Headingley, Elie

A crash has blocked the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada highway, about halfway between Headingley and Elie.
A witness tells 680 CJOB that a truck rolled over just before 7:30 a.m. Monday.
One person suffered a minor injury.
Southern Manitoba is currently being hit by a spring storm that will bring up to 25 cm of precipitation in some areas.
While no roads in southern Manitoba had been closed Monday, there were numerous reports of slush-covered areas and slippery sections at the Manitoba Highways site map.
