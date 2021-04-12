Menu

Traffic

Rollover crash blocks westbound lanes of Trans Canada highway between Headingley, Elie

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 8:50 am
A truck rolled over Monday on the Trans Canada Highway.
A truck rolled over Monday on the Trans Canada Highway. Supplied

A crash has blocked the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada highway, about halfway between Headingley and Elie.

A witness tells 680 CJOB that a truck rolled over just before 7:30 a.m. Monday.

One person suffered a minor injury.

There was one minor injury after a crash on the Trans Canada Highway Monday morning.
There was one minor injury after a crash on the Trans Canada Highway Monday morning. Supplied

Southern Manitoba is currently being hit by a spring storm that will bring up to 25 cm of precipitation in some areas.

While no roads in southern Manitoba had been closed Monday, there were numerous reports of slush-covered areas and slippery sections at the Manitoba Highways site map.

A crash on Hwy. 1 west of Winnipeg.
A crash on Hwy. 1 west of Winnipeg. Google Maps
